Floyd County Sheriff Deputies have issued a warrant with over 40 charges for Anzrielle Antripartis Smith after a multi-agency chase on Tuesday night.

The chase ended near the Alabama state line after following a pit maneuver that caused the vehicle to wreck. Smith was able to escape capture when he ran into a wooded area.

He is wnted on four counts felony Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, False Imprisonment, and over 40 traffic citations.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of this individual please contact Cpl. Chris Parton at 706-591-2725.