Kevin Clark Buchanan, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly pointed a toy gun at a 22 year-old woman and said “bang”.

Reports added that Buchanan also allegedly accepted $1,000 for a down payment to do work at an apartment building.

Reports went on to say that Buchanan never did, not had intentions, to do the work.

Buchanan is charged with simple assault and conversion of payments for property improvements.