Desmond Lavonta Brown, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly rammed his car into a vehicle belonging to a 24 year-old man at a high rate of speed.

Reports stated that the victim’s vehicle was forced off the road and proceeded to strike two power polls and a sign.

The incident occurred after Brown went the victim’s home, which violated his bond, in an attempt to intimidate the victim.

The incident occurred back on June 8th

Brown is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, hit and run, aggressive driving and reckless driving.