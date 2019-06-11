Davonte Rashun Mostiller, and Sertoria Tiease Mostiller, both 25 of Rome, were arrested this week after reports said officers found cocaine in a vehicle that also contained an unrestrained child.

Reports stated that after being pulled over officers found cocaine and marijuana within arms reach of both suspects.

Reports added that Setoria was also in possession of a firearm.

Both are charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and probation violation.

Sertoria is additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a seat belt violation.