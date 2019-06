Ismael Ambriz Guzman, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he shoved a 42 year-old woman into a counter at a home on East Drive.

Reports added that Guzman proceeded to break the victim’s phone and air vent above her stove.

The incident occurred in front of two juveniles.

Guzman is charged with simple battery, two counts criminal trespass, cruelty to children, and two counts probation violation.