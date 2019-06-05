Five (5) people were arrested in the early hours of Friday (June 21) on drug charges when deputies went to a home on Barrett Lane to serve an arrest warrant. Deputies were at the residence in search of Michael Shannon Ivey who was wanted for Violation of Probation. Upon entering the residence at Lot 6, 120 Barrett in Calhoun, deputies discovered that Ivey was not inside, but they did find an array of drugs and drug-related contraband. The following persons were taken into custody: Charles Stanley Cagle, age 58, of 120 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Less than 1 Ounce of Marijuana, Drug Related Objects .

Darren Lamar Gilbert, age 53, of 755 Hyde Road, Resaca, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Less Than 1 Ounce of Marijuana, Drug Related Objects.

Michael Joe Kimsey, age 37, of 127 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Less Than 1 Ounce of Marijuana, Drug Related Objects .

Jennifer Leigh Sisson, age 35, of 120 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Less Than 1 Ounce of Marijuana, Drug Related Objects .

Amanda Shae Davis, age 39, of 50 Collins Road, Cedartown, Georgia, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Less Than 1 Ounce of Marijuana, Drug Related Objects

All of the defendants were lodged in the County jail pending judicial proceedings.