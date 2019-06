James David Cochran Jr, 35 of Rome, turned himself into the Floyd County Jail after reports said he entered a home on Warren Road and punched a 36 year-old woman in the head.

Reports said that the victim suffered numerous knots on her head.

Authorities went on to state that Cochran proceeded to steal her cellphone and car before leaving the scene.

Cochran is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, battery, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.