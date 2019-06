Timothy Steven Beam, 49 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was found outside a home on Raintree Drive in Lindale yelling.

Reports said that Beam was found walking around the yard, which was not his, yelling just before 5 am.

Police went on to say that once they placed him in the back of the patrol car Beam proceeded to kick the window, rendering it useless.

Beam is charged with loitering, interference with government property and probation violation.