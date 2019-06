Keanna Rachel Vaughn, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found with drugs while shoplifting at Publix.

While being searched police said they found a plastic baggie, marijuana and a glass smoking device containing suspected meth in her purse.

The total value of items Vaughn allegedly attempted to steal was $240.03

She is charged with theft by shoplifting, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.