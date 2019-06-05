The Euharlee City Council has appointed Powder Springs Police Lieutenant Jody Matthews as the city’s new chief of police during a business meeting at City Hall on Tuesday night.

The position came open after the retirement of Lee New on May 1st. The city received 19 applications. On May 21st, Matthews and current Euharlee deputy chief William Yee were named finalists for the position.

Matthews, who was with the Powder Springs Police Department for 17 years, told WBHF that he is from a small town and was looking forward to leading a small town police department.

He is very community oriented, enjoys working with the schools, and looks forward to assisting the citizens of Euharlee and Bartow County.

Matthews will be sworn into office at Euharlee City Hall during the council meeting on June 18th.

From WBHF radio