Polk County Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning.

According to initial reports, a couple who were in bed early Sunday were hit by a single shotgun blast at theie Striker Road residence off Mountain Home Road.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said that the injured male and female got into a car and drove to the Food Mart convenience store at the corner of Adamson Road and Prior Station Road to seek assistance.

Both were transported to a Rome area hospital and were in serious but stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

Dodd said that investigators are still looking for who may have shot the male and female. No arrests have been made.

From WGAA radio