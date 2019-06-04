William Raynes, 48, was arrested this week after he allegedly broke into cars cars on Reeves Street and then proceeded to fight with police once they arrived.

Reports stated that Raynes was ordered to exit the vehicle but refused and attempted to hit an officer with his shoe.

Raynes was removed from the vehicle although he continued to strike officers, eventually he was subdued after an officer deployed his stun gun.

Raynes is charged with 4 counts of felony obstruction, 2 counts of entering vehicles, and felony assault of a police officer.