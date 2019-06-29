Areka Shavon Glenn, 36 of Rome, Antonio Demarcus Palmer Jr, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry High on numerous drug charges following the execution of a search warrant by the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force.

Reports said that the search led authorities to find suspected cocaine, synthetic marijuana, meth and more.

Glenn is charged with possession of cocaine, two counts possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug related objects, sale-distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container.

Palmer is charged with possession of cocaine, four counts possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug related objects, sale-distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, crossing guard line with drugs, and probation violation.