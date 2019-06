A 61-year old Silver Creek man, identified as James Harold Hillis, died in a single-vehicle accident on I-59 in DeKalb County, Alabama over the weekend.

Reports said that Hillis was killed after his 1999 Mack tractor-trailer ran off the road, struck a ditch and flipped.

The truck then caught fire.

The wreck occurred at around 3:40 p.m. near County Road 140, which is close to the Georgia State Line.

No one else was injured in the wreck.