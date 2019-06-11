Samantha Lee Powell, 28 of Calhoun, was jailed on Cave Spring Road in Rome, after reports said she lied to police about her identity.

Reports said that Powell told officers that her name was Amanda Powell. However, an investigation led officers to discover her true identity.

Police stated that once they began to place her under arrest she began to fight back. Officers added that Powell pulled away and kicked officers, striking two of them.

Powell is charged with two counts felony obstruction and giving false information to police.