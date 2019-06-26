A female Floyd County jail inmate who was being held for booking on multiple felony charges at the Floyd County Jail attempted to hang herself in her cell earlier this week.

The inmate had been placed in the cell for close observation due to her display of hostility, aggression and potentially self-harming behaviors when brought to the jail approximately an hour before the incident occurred.

A medical staff member who had been assisting with cell-checks on

the inmate stopped by the cell to check on her again and discovered

her attempting to hang herself. She immediately notified a booking

deputy and together they were able to cut a tightly cinched noose

away from her neck, which she had fashioned from her clothing.

Thanks to the quick response of the deputies and nursing staff the

inmate, who had already turned blue from the lack of oxygen, was

revived, given medical treatment and remains in stable condition.



Sheriff Burkhalter points out “This is just one of many examples of the

outstanding job done day in and day out by our amazing medical staff

and jail officers, who are truly committed to their professions.”

“Our entire sheriff’s office is committed as well and we will continue

to educate our staff in First Aid/CPR and Suicide Awareness, which is

just one of the many ways we strive to better serve our community.”