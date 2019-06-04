Rome Police announced on Tuesday evening that Wallace Junior Chambers Jr. surrendered at the Floyd County Jail.

Chambers had been on the run since last Thursday after the shooting murder of 74 year-old Johnny Lewis Price.

Sources told Coosa Valley News that the shooting was over a money dispute.

PREVIOUS

On Thursday, May 30 at about 5:50pm, officers with the Rome Police Department responded to report of shots fired in the 500 block of Hardy Avenue. When officers arrived they located a male laying on the ground near a gold truck. Officers identified that the male had been shot and immediately began administering first aid to the male until EMS arrived and took over the aid.

The male subject, later identified as Johnny Lewis Price, age 74, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Mr. Price is an African-American male of a Rome, GA address. Mr. Price had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Criminal Investigators conducted the investigation and determined that another male, Wallace Junior Chambers Jr., had gotten into an altercation with Mr. Price a short time earlier. According to witness statements, Mr. Chambers retrieved a gun and shot Mr. Price. Mr. Chambers fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. Warrants have been secured for Mr. Chambers for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Wallace Junior Chambers Jr. is described as an African-American male, age 46, 5’6”, weight approximately 155 lbs. Mr. Chambers has not been arrested at the time of this release.

Anyone with knowledge of this investigation or the location of Mr. Chambers should contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or call 911.