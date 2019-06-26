Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier has announced the identity of the man who was found inside his burned home on East 3rd Street in Aragon. Bobby Brinkley, 83, of Aragon was pronounced dead at shortly after 2:00 am by chief deputy coroner Marty Robinson.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for a postmortem investigation, as is standard procedure for a situation such as this.

Brazier did say that no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation by Aragon Police, Polk County Fire, Rockmart Fire, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is still ongoing.

From WGAA radio