James Davis Nicholson, 50 of Cartersville, was arrested this week and charged with the robbery of a Cedartown gas station.

Reports said that Nicholson robbed the Chevron on North Main Street June 24th.

Police stated that Nicholson waited until all of the customers left the store and walked to teh counter and asked the clerk for change for a dollar. When the clerk opened the register Nicholson allegedly lunged at the resigter, causing the clerk to run away.

The suspect then grabbed the entire register and fled the scene.

Security footage was used to get the getaway vehicle’s identification.

He was arrested in Bartow County and charged with robbery by sudden snatching.