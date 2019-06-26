Floyd County authorities confirmed Wednesday that two different individuals that had been reported missing have been found sfe.

A missing 17 year-old, Caitlyn “Brianna” Boston, and 76 year-old Troy Lee Turner, were both located safe and returned home.

Boston was reported missing on June 17th after she left her home and failed to return.

Turner was reported missing after he left his home in Silver Creek to visit a family member in Dawsonville. Reports added that Turner had been diagnosed with dementia. He was found in Dawsonville.