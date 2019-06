David Wayne Jones, 20 of Adairsville, was jailed in Floyd County after he allegedly burglarized a home on New Calhoun Highway.

Reports said that Jones stole two guns, numerous fishing poles, a deer stand, a chainsaw and hundreds of dollars in coins and cash.

The burglary occurred late last October.

He had been in the Gordon County Jail before being transported to Rome this week.

Jones is charged with first degree burglary.