Brandon Hunter Settlemoir, 20 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to murder a 20 year-old LaFayette woman at a home on Sylvan Road.

Reports said that he used his hands in an attempt to choke the woman to death. The woman was left with injuries to her neck and head.

The incident occurred in front of a 10 year-old child.

A search was then conducted at the home and in the process leading police to find marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials.

While being taken into custody officers stated that Settlemoir used profanity in front of two young children and numerous neighbors.

Settlemoir is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of drugs, possession of drug related objects, and disorderly conduct.