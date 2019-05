Elton John Tate, 45 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted a 46 year-old woman at a home on Harden Drive.

Reports said that during an argument Tate broke an end table and a ceiling fan, valued at $225. Reports added that Tate also “raised his hands” while placing the victim in fear of her safety.

Tate is charged with simple assault and criminal trespass.