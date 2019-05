Heather Nicole Faust, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she acted in a “violent and tumultuous manner in a gas station on Garden Lakes Blvd.

Reports said that when police were called Faust ran and hid at a nearby residence. It was there police said they found her, and in the process finding her to be in possession of marijuana.

Faust is charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and obstruction.