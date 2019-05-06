In case you are wondering why megastar Steve Carell has been seen hanging around downtown Rome recently it is due to the filming of Jon Stewart’s film “Irresistible”.

The movie began filming in Rockmart Monday and will continue through May 31st.

The filming will cause for numerous traffic issues, including the closure of numerous roads.

The downtown portions of Church Street, South Marble Street, and Maple Street are the areas that see the most affect.

No permitted traffic in the areas will be in effect May, 6, May 8, May 9, May 10, May 11, May 14, May 16, May 18, May 20, and May 31.

Intermittent traffic control, meaning traffic will be allowed under controlled circumstances and may be down to one lane, will occur on May 13, May 15, May 21, May 22, May 23, May 24, May 28, May 29, and May 30.

Locals are asked to avoid the downtown areas whenever possible, but those seeking business from local businesses affected by traffic closures during filming can try their back entrances first, or call ahead to make accommodations.

To learn more about the movie click the link before from Vanity Fair.

https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2019/04/jon-stewart-irresistible-movie-details-cast

The Polk Standard Journal Contributed to this report.