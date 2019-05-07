Victor Manuel Perez-Guzman, 21, Eliseo Perez-Guzman, 18, Juan Jesus Paramo-Guzman, Marco Antonio Rodriguez-Guzman, 21 all of Cedartown, were arrested during a traffic stop in which police found them to be in possession of numerous drugs.

Reports said that while at a location on Ga 20 at Barker Road police found four vape cartridges containing CBD oil, two bags of suspected marijuana and digital scales.

The drugs were found during a traffic stop in which Marco Guzman was found driving 77 mph in a 45 zone.

Police said that Marco and Victor were caught allegedly trying to dump the marijuana.

All are charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Marco is additionally charged with tampering with evidence.

Eliseo is additionally charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

Victor is additionally charged with tampering with evidence.