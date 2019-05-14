Dakota Stephen Brooks, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he was involved in a wreck while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

Reports stated that Brooks was spotted driving at a high rate of speed on Bells Ferry Road. Officers went on to say that Brooks proceeded to run off of the road and crashed his vehicle.

When officers arrived a search of the car was conducted, leading officers to find marijuana in a cigar wrapper. Officers also located resealable packages with a black digital scale.

Brooks is charged with reckless driving, too fast for conducts, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and driving under the influence of multiple substances.