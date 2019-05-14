Desiree Larosa Solomon, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said attacked a man at a home on Hull Avenue.

Reports said that Solomon caused injury to the man’s back, cheek and below his eye.

Authorities added that during the victim’s 911 call Solomon was heard telling the man that she was going to cut him while holding a knife.

Police went on to state that the knife Solomon was holding was longer than 3 inches.

Solomon is charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.