An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Christopher Helton Enslow, 25 of Rome, is facing additional charges after reports said he spat in the face of a deputy.

Enslow is now charged with simple battery against a law enforecement officer.

PREVIOUS: March 21 2019

Christopher Helton Enslow, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a court order when he sent numerous text messages to a 45 year-old woman.

Reports added that Enslow then proceeded to go to the woman’s Boyd Valley Road home while the officer was at the scene.

Officers stated that Enslow proceeded to ignore commands when he dropped to the ground and refused to get up. They added that Enslow continued to resist as he kicked the car in an effort to push himself away while they were attempting to place him inside.

Enslow also allegedly told officers that they would have to break his arm if they wanted him to get in their car.

Enslow is charged with aggravated stalking and obstruction of law enforcement.