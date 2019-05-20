A Bartow County deputy was dispatched to Cartersville Medical Center on Joe Frank Harris Parkway on Friday in reference to a domestic report.

The alleged victim stated 59-year-old James Edward Lanier had been drinking, started getting mad, and yelling. As she was walking outside their residence on Macra Drive in Cartersville, James allegedly pushed her down the stairs.

At the residence, James stated the alleged victim was drunk and started yelling at him He said she stepped in a flower pot and fell.

The deputy did see the flower pot knocked over, but did not see any footprints in the soil. Also, the alleged victim did not have dirt on her feet.

The alleged victim did have a right wrist fracture, a metatarsal stress fracture of her right foot, an orbital blowout fracture of her right eye, and a dislocated middle finger.

James Lanier was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

