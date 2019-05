Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he along with another unidentified person broke into a home and stole medication, cash and a cellphone.

Reports added that the suspects flashed a handgun and told the male victim that they would kill him if he did not comply with their request.

The location of the burglary was blacked out by police on the report.

Jackson is charged with robbery, theft by taking and probation violation.