Desmond Devonn Wynn, 38 of Decatur, was jailed on the Coosa River at Heritage Park in Rome after reports said he lied to police in order to avoid a ticket for fishing without a license.

Reports said that Wynn signed a jail finger print card with the name Andre Wynn after being asked numerous times by law enforcement officers to give them his correct name.

Wynn is charged with fishing without a license, two counts giving false information to police, false statements and writings and obstruction.