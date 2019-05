Hosea Bingham Jr, 33 of Rome, a convicted felon was jailed this week after reports said he pulled out a gun and threatened a 44 year-old woman at an apartment on West 13th Street.

Reports added that he then proceeded to lay the gun down next to a sleeping 2 year-old child.

Bingham is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.