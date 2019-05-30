Jody Darin Reeves, 45 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he attempted to kick the door to a home on Cedartown Highway open. Reports added that Reeves was using explicit language toward a woman inside the home while attempting to do so.

Police stated that when they spotted Reeves later in the day he attempted to flee from them. After eventually pulling over, police said that Reeves gave them a false identity.

Reeves is charged with simple assault, attempting to flee police and giving false information to police.