Stephen Wilson Lee Pack, 50 of Rome, was arrested after reports said he attacked a 30 year-old man twice.

Reports said that Pack hit the man in the face during the first altercation.

Then on the second altercation Pack allegedly wrapped his arms around the man’s neck in an attempt to deprive him of air. The victim was left with scratches to his arm, a bloody nose and a blackened eye.

Pack is charged with two counts aggravated assault, three counts battery and public drunk.