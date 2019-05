A former employee of the Bartow County School System, charged with numerous counts of theft receives a 10-year sentence. Cathy Elizabeth Gayton entered a guilty plea in Bartow Superior Court on March 18th, 2019.

Gayton was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail and 10 years on probation. She was charged with writing more than 60 checks totaling $13,375. Gayton was arrested in August of 2017. Tune to WBHF for the complete story.

