A pair of Romans, Nancy Jane Redden, 57, and Richard D Smith, 36, were arrested at a location on Chateau Drive after police said they found an assortment of drugs at the Rome Inn and Suites.

Police stated that they found a quantity of Hydrocodone, Clonapam, Gabapentin and marijuana on Redden

Police added that Reddon drove Smith to the location in order to distribute drugs.

Smith was found to be in possession of meth and hydrocodone.

Redden is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Smith is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and intent to distribute drugs.