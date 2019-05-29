The Cartersville Police Department responded to 51 Clearwater Street, ATCO Baseball Fields concession stand this week in reference to a burglary report.

Employees of the Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department reported that sometime overnight someone entered the concession stand and stole numerous items, including food, computers, cameras, along with numoerous other things

Shortly after the report was taken, the Criminal Investigations Division identified Larry Gene Black as the suspect in the burglary.

Warrants for Mr. Black were obtained that same day.

Several days later, Mr. Black was located by the Cartersville Police. CID conducted a search of Mr. Black’s residence and recovered the majority of the property stolen from the concession stand.

Larry Gene Black is charged with the following: Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine by Ingestion, Possession of Marijuana.