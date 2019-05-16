A multi-agency bust lead to the arrest of Guy Anthony Robinson, 44 of Rockmart, and 43 year-old Kashai Berhane Goitomand, of Santa Rosa, California, following a drug bust this week.

Reports said that agents with the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement, the Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division all worked together in the bust.

Agents seized 4 kilograms of meth, 22 grams of heroin and 4 grams of fentanyl.

Robinson is charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, obstruction and use of telecommunications device to commit a felony.

Goitom is charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of marijuana.