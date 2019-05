Felix White has been appointed as the new Fire Chief of Cedartown.

The approval was a unanimous one by the City Commission this week.

White has worked with the Cedartown Fire Department since 1994 as a certified firefighter and EMT. Prior to that he worked with the Rockmart Fire Department as well as the Rome Medical Transport.

In 2005 he was appointed as Lieutenant, in 2012 as Captain and in 2015 as Battalion Chief. In January of this year he was appointed as Assistant Chief.