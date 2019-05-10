Matthew T Jones, 36 of Plainville, was arrested at Model Elementary School after chase with police officers.

Reports said that Jones ran on foot when he was being served a warrant for his arrest.

A glass smoking device containing suspected marijuana residue was found in his vehicle, along with tramadol and trazodone, which were not prescribed to him.

The school was placed on lockdown during the chase due to his reckless behavior.

Jones is charged with disruption of a public school, two counts obstruction of police, three counts possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects and parole violation.