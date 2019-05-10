Brian Bragg, 37 of Rome, was jailed at the Saga Inn On Martha Berry Highway after a search of his room turned up numerous drugs and guns.

Reports said that while being questioned by officers they detected an odor of marijuana coming from his room. After a consent was given police said they searched the room and located numerous bags of meth, two jars of marijuana, needles containing heroin, loose pills, a glass smoking device, bags used for packaging drugs and a pistol.

Bragg is charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, drugs not in original container, two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana.