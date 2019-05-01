A Rome woman, Mandy Michelle Coast, 33, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after state troopers said she caused a wreck that sent several children to a local hospital after hitting a school bus head on.

Seven students from the Model district were taken to a local hospital by an ambulance and nine others by family members after a school bus was hit head-on around 3:30 Wednesday. Reports said that the bus was struck by Mandy Coast, 33 of Rome, who was driving north on Calhoun Road near the Northridge Stop and Stop.

The road was closed for over an hour while GSP troopers along with Floyd County Police investigated.

Troopers said that two children in the passenger car was also transported to the hospital. Officials said that Coast suffered numerous broken bones in the wreck.

