A Rome-Floyd Metro Druck Task Force raid at a home on Kirkland Street led to the arrest of seven individuals after officers located methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and a scale.

Clifford Jay Vaughn, 49, Heather Adrienne Shelley, 40, Michael Tyler Spears, 21, Seth Bradley Case, 30, Carrie Breianna Adams, 19, Christiana Ann White, 28, and the resident of the home William Dwight Collins,

All are charged with possession of meth.

Collins is additionally charged with possession of drug related objects.