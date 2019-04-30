Gordon County Deputies apprehended a fugitive murder suspect at Racetrac Tuesday after the GCSO was contacted by the Dekalb County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office who requested assistance in locating and arresting a capital fugitive.

The fugitive, FRANKIE LAMAINE THOMPSON, age 30, of a Lithonia, Georgia address, was wanted in Dekalb County, charged with the murder of a man in Stone Mountain earlier this month.

Acting on a tip from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon County deputies cornered THOMPSON at a convenience store/gas station on State Route 53 near Interstate 75 in Calhoun. He was apparently employed by a (non-local) landscaping company that had been working in the Gordon County area.

THOMPSON was swiftly taken into custody without resistance and positively identified as being the individual named in the arrest warrant. THOMPSON was taken to the Gordon County Jail from which he will shortly be returned to Dekalb County.