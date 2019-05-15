Gerald Kyle Griffin, 35 of Decatur, was jailed in Rome after reports said while he was an inmate at the Floyd County Prison he placed a telephone call asking for someone to deliver him drugs.

Reports said that Griffin told the person to place the drugs in a specific garbage can at Shag Williams Park on Minshew Road.

Reports added that officers found 33.6 grams of meth and 32 grams of marijuana in the designated spot.

Griffin is charged with criminal solicitation, attempt to violate Georgia controlled substance act, sale of meth, and possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.