The Adairsville Police Department responded to a shooting incident call at 119 Kuhlman street in Adairsville on Wednesday. Upon arrival, Officers found the victim, 18-year-old Jaimon Mitchell of Rome Ga., had been shot in the upper right thigh. His girlfriend, Hannah Blankenship age 20, who resides at the residence was not injured.

Both Ms. Blankenship and Mr. Mitchell stated that at about 12:40 a.m. they heard a knock on the door and when Mr. Mitchell opened the door two black males wearing a type of covering over their faces and hoodies rushed in the doorway, demanding money. One of the men was brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun.

After a short amount of time a struggle ensued between Mr. Mitchell and Ms. Blankenship and the two masked men. During this physical altercation the handgun went off and Mr. Mitchell was struck in the upper right leg.

The attackers fled the scene and 911 was then called. No vehicle was identified leaving the scene. The subject descriptions were as follows: Both black males were about 5 feet 8 inches tall. One was dark skinned, and the other black male was of lighter skin tone. One was also described as being skinny in build. One suspect was wearing a hoodie with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) logo on the front.

Mr. Mitchell was administered first aid at the scene until EMS arrived where he was then transported to Floyd Medical Center in Rome Ga. After a few hours Mr. Mitchell was released from the hospital after being treated.

The Adairsville Police Department would welcome any information leading to the arrests of the subjects involved in the shooting. Please call Detective Eric Burns at 678-409-5220 or the Police Department at 770-773-7711.