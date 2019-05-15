Meson Robert Lovingood, 38 of Euharlee, was arrested this week after reports said he fired numerous gun shots in the air during an altercation near the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Blvd in Rome.

Police said that Lovingood fled the scene on foot and led offices on a chase. While running, officers said that the suspect dropped the gun on the ground, which was discovered later.

He was found hiding in a wooded area with a pill bottle in his pants.

According to reports, the bottle contained cocaine, and other pills. He was also found in possession over $2,000 in cash.

After arriving at the jail, deputies stated that they located marijuana in his genital area.

Lovingood is charged with reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near a street, obstruction, sale of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, crossing the guard line with drugs and failure to appear.