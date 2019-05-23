The Floyd County Police Department has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with investigation of an officer involved shooting on Kingston Highway (Ga 293).

The Metro Drug Taskforce and SWAT team were serving a warrant at 1933 Kingston Highway when they were met by gunfire on Thursday at 630 a.m. Police returned fire and one person was shot.

The injuries to the male were not life threatening and members of the SWAT team rendered first aid and were able to stabilize him prior to EMS arrival.

The officer involved in the incident is a Floyd County officer assigned to the SWAT team.

The FCPD will defer all other questions to GBI pending their investigation.