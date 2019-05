Consuelo Saxton, 47, Victor Early Saxton, 46, and Charron Aimee Woodley, 26, all of Rome, were arrested this week after a shoplifting plot between family members.

Reports said that Woodley, an employee of the Hospitality House Thrift Store, changed the price of merchandise for the Saxton’s.

Reports added that the Saxton’s are the parents of Woodley.

The Saxton’s are both charged with shoplifting.

Woodley is charged with two counts shoplifting.